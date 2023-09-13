It was a moment of excitement and celebration as CashToken Rewards Africa gifted One Hundred Thousand Naira worth of Cash Token bundles to Patience Dalyop and Francis James, who were the fastest-finishing indigenous female and male athletes respectively at the Lotus Bank sponsored Abeokuta 10km Marathon on September 9, 2023. The auspicious occasion which was part of activities to commemorate the 80th birthday celebration of the Alake of Egbaland, Kabiyesi Oba Michael Gbadebo was attended by other illustrious sons and daughters of Ogun State across various works of life including the Managing Director of CashToken Rewards Africa, Chief Lai Labode.

The Lotus Bank sponsored Abeokuta 10km marathon which had Patience Dalyop and Francis James as the fastest finishing indigenous Male and Female Athletes, also witnessed the participation of indigenes with state and top talents across Nigeria and Africa who showcased their grith and gave the crowd an electrifying performance from start to finish.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of CashToken Rewards Africa, Chief Labode, expressed gratitude to the Alake of Egbaland for his revered stewardship and hospitality in hosting such a renowned activity that has been experienced and witnessed by millions of people within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

He stated that the multitude of personalities that graced the occasion in commemoration of the 80th birthday of the Alake of Egbaland is a testament to his exemplary leadership and dedication to his people that has witnessed the continued development of his people.

He further stated that the marathon activity places Abeokuta amongst other iconic locations on the world map, with positive reviews and opportunities for more participation in the future which will bring in more tourists and potential investments into the state.

Chief Lai Labode used the medium to celebrate the participants and winners at the marathon, as he urged them to remain committed, hardworking, diligent, and steadfast in the strive to attain their goals as he urged Nigerians to take a cue from the athletes in being prepared, diligent, and push on with perseverance towards achieving goals regardless of the obstacles faced.

Speaking on the Cash Prize received, the fastest finishing indigenous female athlete, Patience Dalyop, expressed gratitude to the management of CashToken Rewards Africa for the prize reward as she reaffirmed her commitment to working hard and challenging for the top prize at future tournaments.

Also receiving his cash prize, the fastest finishing indigenous male athlete, Francis James, expressed gratitude to the organizers of the event and the management team of CashToken Rewards Africa for the prize reward and promised to keep on working hard in preparation for subsequent tournaments.