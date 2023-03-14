From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has decried the devastating effect of the Naira scarcity on retirees and senior citizens of the country, stating that it has reduced a lot of them to beggars.

The NUP begged that older persons be accorded priority considerations at banks, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Point of Sales (POS) paying points to avoid the endless long queues experienced at such places daily.

It also requested that the federal government starts paying them in cash so as to lessen the impact of the country’s present Naira shortage on elderly persons.

The Union made the appeal in a statement co-signed by its national president and secretary, Comrade Godwin Abumisi and Elder Actor Zal respectively.

The statement read: “It is no longer news that Nigeria citizens are going through hell as a result of the introduction and implementation of the planless and thoughtless naira redesign policy by the Federal Government, with its attendant pains, frustrations and dehumanizing feature.

“The Nigeria Pensioners/Senior Citizens as an integral part of the society are not immune to the devastating effect of this policy on Nigerians and the economy. Needless to say the harrowing experiences Nigerians are being forced to undergo in various banks, ATM and POS pay points to legitimately withdraw their hard-earned monies is pathetic and worrisome.

“As a result of the naira scarcity, many families, including that of the pensioners have been thrown into a state of hunger and hopelessness as they cannot access cash in their various banks to meet up with their basic necessities and responsibilities.

“It is in line with the above that the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) which is the voice of the Nigeria Pensioners/Senior Citizens wishes to issue this press statement towards drawing the attention of the Federal Government to the deplorable state of the endangered Nigeria pensioners who are worse hit by this obnoxious, faceless and dehumanizing policy that has reduced the Senior Citizens to beggars in their fatherland.

“It is on the strength of this that the NUP as a Pressure Group and the true representative of the Nigeria pensioners wishes to strongly appeal that the Federal Government could do better to lessen this burden on the Senior Citizens by taking some temporary measures of paying the pensions of the pensioners in cash as well as according the pensioners priority and preferential treatment at their banks, ATM and POS paying points to avoid the endless long queues experienced at banks daily.

“This can be achieved by identifying and singling out the pensioners/Senior Citizens at every pay point and have them attended to immediately to avoid the incident of collapses of older persons at queue points as being experienced currently. Or alternatively, the Federal Government could urgently work out any palliative measures for these fragile, endangered species in order to ameliorate their living conditions. Suffice it to say the pensioners/Senior Citizens are the responsibility of the government and their welfare should therefore matter to her. “A stitch in time saves nine”.

“The Union shall deeply appreciate your urgent intervention so as to save the situation from degenerating into further chaos and or crisis.”