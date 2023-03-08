From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Residents of Edo State yesterday, lamented the hardship faced by them in a bid to make financial withdrawals at the banks.

Residents who were seen in their large numbers at the various banks made frantic efforts to make withdraw but a huge man hour lost, some of them were still unable to make a withdrawal.

Speaking with Daily Sun, one of the bank customers who simply gave his name as Owens, said he is tired of the country considering the hardship one has to go through before one withdraws his money.

He said he was at the bank so early but possibility of him making withdraw is slim due to the large number of persons who are also at the bank to make withdrawals.

Owens said the pathetic aspect of it, is that the bank is issuing out N4000 old naira notes and a N1000 new note but when taken to the market, it is not accepted and when returned, the bank still does not accept it from them.

“We are suffering here. We are tired of this country.

“The old naira notes they asked us to deposit at the bank is what they are now giving back to us.

“The funniest is that, when they issue it to us, they will not take it from us when we bring it back, they will direct us to take it to the CBN. Is that not wickedness?

“They will issue one new N1000 note and the other N4,000 will be the old naira notes .

“This is after you must have spent two days here.

“It is unfortunate, the traders are not accepting the money from us”, Owens lamented.

Another bank customer who preferred anonymity, said she has been at the bank since 7am and she was number 387 but not sure of making withdrawal because of the large number of persons still waiting to make withdrawals before it gets to her turn.

“Everyone is here under the sun waiting to withdraw money and it is the old money they are dispensing but I do not know if they will collect the money from me at the market.

“So, we are just here. I have been here before 7am.

“I am number 387, the possibility of me collecting money I am not sure but it depends.

” Moreso, there are some persons who are number 600″, she said.

Caption: Bank customers waiting endlessly at one of the new generation banks along Akpakpava Road, Benin City yesterday.