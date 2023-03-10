by Ajiri Daniels

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, has attributed the train and BRT mishap that occurred in Lagos State to carelessness and impatience.

Umar Farouq, who commiserated with the victims in a statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, yesterday, said the incident was unfortunate.

“ I express my condolences to the Lagos state government and victims of this fatal train accident. This is tragic and very unfortunate especially when it could have been avoided by exercising a little patience.

“I am very saddened by the loss of lives through the carelessness of a BRT driver. May God rest their souls.

“We pray for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident as some of the survivors have been taken to hospital by the first responders for treatment.

“We however need more sensitization programmes for BRT drivers and other railway line and road users on the dangers of crossing the rail when a train is approaching”.

The South West Zonal Coordinator, of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye however reported, that the State Government staff bus attempted crossing the PWD/Sogunle rail while the train was approaching but got trapped on the rail leading to the crash.

Farinloye said many victims were rescued by LASEMA, NEMA, Police, FRSC, Civil Defebce and the Nigeria Railway Corporation team while some died in the crash. Their bodies, he said, have since been deposited in the morgue.