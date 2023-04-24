From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Founder and Chief Responsibility Officer Centre for Ability,Rehabilitation and Empowerment (C.A.R.E. ) Dr Chike Okogwu has written to President-elect Bola Tinubu to redress issues affecting the trust and confidence of the electorate.

The distinguished Doctoral Fellow of the Institute of Leadership Manpower and Management Development further appealed to the president-elect to uphold the rule of law by allowing due process to take its course as most cases are already in court.

Dr Chike further urged him to prioritize the needs of vulnerable Nigerians, such as persons with disability and the poor.

The letter reads in full:

Dear President-elect Bola Tinubu,

As a fellow Nigerian and a citizen coping with a disability, I write this letter to you with a deep sense of responsibility and urgency. With just one month left before you assume office as the president of Nigeria, there are some critical issues that I believe you need to address promptly in order to build trust and confidence among the electorate.

Firstly, I would like to address the issue of the flawed INEC electoral process; the drug trafficking and dual citizenship allegations that have been levelled against you. These allegations have placed a heavy moral and constitutional burden on you. As a leader who seeks to unify the entire country, it is critical that you uphold the rule of law and allow due process to take its course. These matters are already in court and the plaintiffs should be allowed to freely prove their cases if any. You not usurping the judicial process Sir, would go a long way in reassuring Nigerians that justice will and has been done.

Secondly, it is important to win over the disillusioned electorate who did not vote for you in the last election. The past eight years of APC under the outgoing President Buhari have not been the best. Nigerians are understandably frustrated with the state of the economy, the security situation, and the levels of corruption in the country. As the incoming president, it is your responsibility to bring hope and change to the people. This can be done by creating jobs, investing in education, and ensuring that economic opportunities are available to all. Addressing the issues of corruption, insecurity, and underdevelopment will require the support and cooperation of all Nigerians.

Furthermore, I urge you to prioritize the needs of vulnerable Nigerians, such as persons with disability and the poor. As a paraplegic myself, I understand the challenges that people with disability face, and I implore you to ensure that they are included in your policies and programs. You can do this by creating accessible infrastructure, providing disability-friendly services, and ensuring that persons with disability are included in all aspects of life.

Lastly, winning over the young angry population in the country is crucial. This group of people forms a significant portion of the electorate, and their voices must be heard. It is vital that you create platforms for dialogue and engagement with young people, and ensure that their needs and aspirations are taken into account. This can be done through job creation, access to quality education, and providing affordable healthcare.

In conclusion, building a nation that is free from corruption, insecurity, and underdevelopment requires the collective effort of all Nigerians, including the incoming president. As you assume office, I urge you to embody the values of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity. I believe that with your leadership, Nigeria can become a country where all citizens can thrive and achieve their full potential.