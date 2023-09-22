…4 deputies too

From Uche Usim, Abuja

Following his recent nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Olayemi Cardoso, on

Friday, formally assumed duty as the acting Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He will act until he secures the nod of the Senate when it resumes plenary.

According to the Spokesman of CBN, Dr Isa Abudulmumin, Dr Cardoso’s assumption of duty follows the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),

Similarly, the Deputy-Governors-Designate have also assumed duty, in acting capacities, sequel to the formal resignation of Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, Mr. Edward

Lametek Adamu, and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

“Dr. Cardoso and his colleagues subscribed to the relevant oaths of office at a brief ceremony

held at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja, on Friday, have since settled down to the task of administering monetary and financial sector policies of the Federal Government”, Abdulmumin added.

An Economic and Development Policy Advisor, Financial Sector Leader, former Chairman

Citi Nigeria and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos, Cardoso brings

over three decades of managerial experience on board. He is an alumnus of Aston University,

Birmingham, United Kingdom, where he studied managerial and administrative studies. He

also holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School,

United States of America.

Dr. Cardoso and his colleagues were appointed to their respective

positions at the Bank on September 15, 2023, subject to their confirmation by the Senate.