Cancer care: Why FG should introduce special health insurance scheme for patients – BRECAN

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), which was founded in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria in 1997 by Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu shortly after surviving from breast cancer, has called on the Federal Government to introduce a national health insurance scheme that will be specially designed for cancer patients to help combat the disease.

The call was made during the BRECAN Jog for Life event in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, which saw a large number of people – including students, corps members from National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), and critical stakeholders, taking part in the jog to promote awareness of the disease among young people.

The exercise, which took off from NYSC state secretariat in Ibadan, ended at the Islamic High School, Bashorun after passing through several locations, including NTA Junction, Agodi-Gate, and Idi-Ape.

The association highlighted the difficulty many cancer patients in the country face in accessing treatment due to the high cost of healthcare.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who was represented by Alex Uka, the Special Assistant on Special Duties to Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, emphasised the need for early detection and medical intervention. She decried a sitiation whereby many women with cancer disease in Nigeria seek medical help only at advanced stages of the ailment.

Speaking about the need for affordable healthcare, the National President of BRECAN, Tolu Taiwo, said cancer care must become a priority in national health policy if Nigeria is to effectively combat the high mortality rates associated with the disease.

She called for early detection and medical intervention to be made more accessible, citing financial constraints, cultural beliefs, and stigmatisation as some of the barriers to early diagnosis and treatment.

Taiwo’s call for a health insurance scheme for cancer patients was echoed by other speakers at the event, who stressed the importance of access to affordable medical care. They urged the government to take action to ensure that cancer healthcare is available to all Nigerians. The group highlighted the increasing death toll from breast cancer and expressed concern about the associated feelings of hopelessness.

The Lead Jogger, Josephine Onitshabo, also stressed the importance of awareness and early detection, encouraging women to perform regular self-examinations and seek medical help if they notice any abnormalities. She emphasized the need for people to speak out about any changes they notice, saying that early intervention can often make a huge difference.

The Coordinator of National Youth Service Corp in Oyo State, Abel Oche, echoed called for preventive measures to be taken to deal with the hazardous nature of breast cancer. He said the involvement of the NYSC was aimed at spreading awareness among local communities and schools, particularly young people who could benefit from information that could prevent cancer and promote early treatment.

Cancer care: Why FG should introduce special health insurance scheme for patients – BRECAN

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), which was founded in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria in 1997 by Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu shortly after surviving from breast cancer, has called on the Federal Government to introduce a national health insurance scheme that will be specially designed for cancer patients to help combat the disease.

The call was made during the BRECAN Jog for Life event in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at the weekend, which saw a large number of people – including students, corps members from National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), and critical stakeholders, taking part in the jog to promote awareness of the disease among young people.