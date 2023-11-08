From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has restated the non-partisanship of CAN in its approach to national issues, hence it won’t play or be seen as playing opposition role to the government of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

However, he said that CAN will seriously engage the government from the point of clear knowledge about national issues and continue to raise prophetic voice to guide those in authority, and also pray for them to succeed.

This was contained in a message he delivered at the 2023 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON), an annual programme of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in Abuja, yesterday,.

He said: “We have no other country other than Nigeria, hence we must continue to work to achieve sustainable peace and development. Undoubtedly, we are in difficult and uncommon times but there is nothing that the Power of Jesus cannot cure.

“The passion and zeal with which members attend this event every year gives hope and indeed, there is hope for our nation, Nigeria. In the world of today, in which we wage war against poverty, disease, hunger, corruption, immorality and ignorance, Christians must not only pray but seek ways to pull our forces together and defeat all that challenge our very existence”

He appreciated Christians and church leaders in Nigeria for their sacrifices for the Body of Christ, as well as the wellbeing of the people and the nation, and solicited more from them.

He said: “In Nigeria, God has given us a platform that has an elaborate structure through our fathers of faith, which makes work for Christian Unity easier. That platform is Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). Nigeria is the only country in Africa where all Christians agree to come under one single umbrella in fellowship.

“Hence, CAN must be seen as a gift to the Body of Christ in Nigeria. It is a place where we find rare opportunities to collaborate on issues of mutual concern at all levels down to the grassroots. Therefore, I urge all believers to get more involved in the activities of the Association especially now that the Ecumenical space has been widened to encourage a deeper engagement of professionals from all fields of human endeavour.”

He commended the Primate of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, and the other leaders of the church for sustaining the DIVCCON vision and for adopting the National Christian Centre as the venue every year. “The choice of this venue makes this event more open and more inclusive.”

He prayed that the 2023 edition of DIVCCON will be a huge success. “I urge you to continue to support this programme with your resources despite the harsh economic conditions, for we shall reap the fruits of this programme if we do not relent, if we do not faint.”