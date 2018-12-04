Campaigns for the 2019 general elections have got off to a glittering start but the quality of political candidates, their knowledge and understanding of voters, their ability to articulate their programmes unambiguously, and the clarity of their political philosophy remains pathetic.

Since 1999 and even beyond, politics in Nigeria has been defined by the idea that voters’ tummies must be kept satisfied closer to election. This is akin to former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose’s so-called “stomach infrastructure” gimmick. In previous years, ethnicity, religion, and regionalism were the key factors that determined the success or failure of candidates. While these elements remain as relevant today, they have been replaced, to some extent, by the menacing and sinister role of money in national politics.

With money, many crooked politicians are able to buy votes and influence the outcomes of elections. With money, politicians denigrate national laws and live a flashy but phoney lifestyle. With money, politicians of low and high status are guaranteed special protection by agencies that are supposed to uphold law and order in our society.

Unfortunately, money is not everything in life. Life a woman’s beauty, money is short-lived. Money offered to and accepted by voters during election, no matter how hefty, will not lift them out of their state of economic and financial deprivation. It can only provide temporary relief. A bag of rice or beans or garri will not last an entire year. That incentive will not yield happiness, a feeling of contentment, or a sense of unparalleled achievement to those who sell their votes.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo once said during the 2007 election that “Nigeria must show example to the rest of Africa and the world that we are capable of choosing our leaders peacefully and democratically.” That was a flawed statement. In every election, our politicians always find a way to demonstrate to the rest of the world their uncanny capacity to engineer fraudulent practices and to disregard the rules governing fair conduct of elections.

While international and national election observers believe that Nigerian voters have the unhindered ability to choose their political leaders peacefully, fairly, and in an unfettered manner, those pretentious viewpoints are always compromised by duplicitous officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the rigging machinery of the major political parties. It is paradoxical that officials who are appointed to oversee the conduct of free and fair elections are the ones first in line to undermine the regulations that are designed to support and sustain credible elections.