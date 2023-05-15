• Says incoming govt must implement principles of federal character

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has reeled out agenda the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must address in the interest of the country.

CAN specifically noted that the in-coming administration must utilize the goodwill of faith leaders to seek genuine peace that will be all inclusive.

The Christian body also said Tinubu must be assertive in tackling ethnic and religious identity, adding that Nigerians should be able to gain access to economic and socio-political benefits in any part of the country where they chose to reside.

The suggestions were given by Its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, at a Church and Mission Leaders’ Summit, organised by the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, yesterday in Abuja.

The theme was Peacebuilding and Christian Mission.

“Addressing the ‘indigeneity’ clause and according full residency rights to Nigerians will be a right step in the right direction.

“The Federal Character Principle should be respected; and total right to freedom of belief or worship should be granted unhindered to citizens to freely subscribe to any religion of their choice.

“Abduction, illegal marriage and forceful conversion of persons to a faith against their wish is archaic, reprehensible and condemnable all over the modern world and should not be allowed to thrive here.

“This anti-social practice which has gained traction especially in Northern Nigeria should be discouraged and condemned by well-meaning citizens and constituted authorities alike.

“This kind of behavior, where condoned, is a recipe for anarchy and will ultimately, render all the peacebuilding efforts null and void. Accountable Governance – It is not a secret that Nigeria lacks quality leadership that is yet to transform the abundant economic wealth available in the land towards sustainable development.”

President of the Foundation, Gideon Para-Mallam, explained that summit was organised to address the hostile Christian environment because of the atrocities of Boko Haram and other evil groups.

He said: “This vision stems from the current reality of what the Church in Nigeria is experiencing.

“Nigeria’s mission context is hostile and not Church friendly at the moment. It actually has been so for decades now. Without doubt, the Church in Nigeria experiencing an existential threat.

“The Church is currently faced with a myriad of challenges as persecution against the Church and attacks on Christian communities intensifies by a combination of what we call the triumvirate of evil: Boko Haram, Fulani Herdsmen and Bandits destructive activities.

“The Church is not in denial of similar attacks on Muslim communities, but it must be stressed, this is being done by Muslims and not by Christians.

“There are also incidences of killings and counter killings between Christians and Fulani herders in some communities, but such unfortunate developments have become excuses to wage large unjustified attacks on the Christian community.”