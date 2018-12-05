Perpetua Egesimba

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Legacy Initiative International, are set to organise presidential debate as part of the activities to promote issue-based electioneering campaigns in the run-up to the Presidential Elections in 2019.

In a press statement signed by the Grand Patron of Legacy Initiative International, Dr. Kenny Martins, the debate will hold at the International Christian Centre, Abuja, on December 10 and will involve some of the leading presidential candidates in the country.

According to the statement, “CAN and Legacy, in continuation of their strategy to commit the country to the hands of God for a free and peaceful elections in 2019, will begin the election year with a National day of Prayer at the International Christian Centre, Abuja on 10th January, 2019, on the theme: Taking Nigeria Back to God.’

“The CAN President, Rev. Dr. Supo Ayokunle will lead the prayers.

“Legacy has also reached advanced stages of preparation with our Partners of the Muslim faith to hold similar National programmes in Abuja and Lagos, to sensitise every single individual in the country of the need for total submission to the will of God for our country, and whatever will be the outcome of the General Elections, for peace and progress to continue to reign in Nigeria throughout the elections period and afterwards.”