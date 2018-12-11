Some Lagosians ignorantly see public facilities as state properties belonging to people in government only; as such they fail to take care of these public facilities. Put simply, public facilities are facilities provided by the government for the benefit of the general public. These facilities include, but not limited to roads, street lights, public buildings, crude oil pipelines and recreational areas. Public facilities, in reality, belong to the people and the people are expected to take ownership of and responsibility for them.

This ought to be so because public facilities are made available and funded with the taxpayers’ money. The wrong mindset that public properties belong to the government makes some people vandalise them. It is same reason people steal and sell off public properties. By so doing, they believe they are punishing and hurting the people in government alone through these acts of vandalism, whereas and of a truth, they are indirectly hurting themselves by destroying amenities which make life easier for all.

Some of these vandals who damage and destroy public properties with the aim of stealing them believe that they are getting their own share of the national ‘cake’. This underscores the decadence and loss of moral value in our society today.

The effect of vandalising public properties is huge and cannot be overemphasized as it does not only result in temporary setback and growth retardation for the state alone but it also brings untold hardships on the entire citizens. Vandalism has immediate, short and long term short consequences. It may lead to insecurity and discomfort for the general public thereby having a negative impact on the quality of life the people live. Destruction of public properties can also potentially lead to increment in taxes and insurance payment.

Here in Lagos, vandalism takes a major toll on traffic when public facilities especially street lights, traffic lights, median lanes, demarcating culverts, barbed wire railings, Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) shades at designated bus terminals, traffic signal boards and other facilities positioned on or by the road to ease traffic are destroyed.