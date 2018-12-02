Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has announced an end to its official and unofficial relationship with members of National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF).

The Committee said the decision was taken at its meeting after a critical review of actions and inactions of the members as regards the general belief and direction of CAN.

CAN acting General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, who conveyed the message to NCEF Chairman, Solomon Asemota, in a letter dated November 23, informed him that NEC also approved the dissolution of NCEF with immediate effect.

Part of the letter reads thus: “We recalled that by the authorization of CAN NEC, the then President, Pastor Ayo Oristejafor, inaugurated NCEF on Thursday, January 15, 2015, with the aim of promoting the course of Christian Faith in Nigeria through useful and collaborative efforts.

“However, it has become clear to us that the exact opposite of our expectations was the current experience we are having with you.

“To this end, CAN NEC hereby declare that our collaboration with your group is officially dissolved and all dealings with you as a body, are hereby discontinued. This decision is premised upon the authority by which you were inaugurated. We have also asked Nigerians to discontinue any business with NCEF in the name of CAN.”

The NEC has passed vote of confidence on the CAN leadership, appreciating it for its courageous leadership that had strengthened the voice of CAN, particularly as it concerns the plight of Christians in Nigeria.

CAN had recently raised the alarm that NCEF and Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC) have assumed the illegal position of false alarmists and impersonators, feeding Nigerians with frivolous, misleading and unfounded information against the leadership of CAN, particularly its President, Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.

NCEF Secretary, Emmanuel Bosun, said in a statement that CAN has no right over its activities, and therefore lacks the legal power to dissolve it.