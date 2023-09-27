From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and all Muslim compatriots across Nigeria on the auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Maulud.

Muslims in Nigeria on Wednesday joined their counterparts across the world to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Maulud.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a congratulatory message prayed that the occasion will strengthen peace and unity in Nigeria, resulting in socioeconomic growth and development.

He said, “on behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Christian community at large, I extend our warm congratulations and heartfelt greetings to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and all our Muslim compatriots across Nigeria on the auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Maulud.

“As we commemorate this significant festival, we acknowledge Nigeria’s diverse society, comprising individuals from various ethnic, cultural,and religious backgrounds. It is within this rich diversity that our strength as a nation resides.

“Consequently, we must persist in promoting mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among all religious communities.

“Once more, on behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, I wish the Muslim faithful in Nigeria a peaceful celebration.”