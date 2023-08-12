From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has extended heartfelt condolences to the Muslim Ummah in Zaria and the entire nation on the tragic loss of lives and injuries following the collapse of a section of the historic Zaria Central Mosque during last Friday’s prayer session.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement, on Saturday, prayed for the souls of those that died to rest in eternal peace, and that the injured ones should recover quickly.

He said: “It’s with shock that we received the news of the untimely demise of, at least, 10 worshippers, and we offer our sincere prayers and condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident.

“We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the 25 individuals who sustained injuries, and we pray for their quick and complete recovery.”

CAN President said the Zaria Central Mosque, obviously, holds significant historical and religious value, having stood as an important place of worship for over 150 years. “We recognize the deep attachment and emotional connection that the Muslim community has with this sacred place, and we share in their grief and loss.

“In this moment of sorrow, we stand united as one people, acknowledging the importance of mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among the various religious communities in Nigeria. Tragedies such as this remind us of our shared humanity and the need for solidarity during times of crisis.”

He commended the swift response of the relevant authorities and emergency services in rescuing survivors and providing necessary medical attention, and urged the government and all relevant stakeholders to ensure a thorough investigation into the causes of such incident, with the aim of preventing such accidents in the future and ensuring the safety of worshippers in all places of worship across the country.

Furthermore, he called on religious leaders of all faith to use the unfortunate event as an opportunity to deepen interfaith dialogue by showing understanding. “In this way, we can build a society where all individuals, regardless of religious affiliations can practice their faith freely and peacefully.”