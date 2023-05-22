From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the recent resurgence of killings in some parts of Plateau state.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement, on Monday, described the killings as barbaric, and disheartening to see innocent citizens being killed and their properties destroyed in such a gruesome manner.

He said: “It’s with deep concern that I address the nation on the recent resurgence of mindless killings of innocent citizens in Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

“The killings which started in Mangu villages on Monday, 15th May 2023, by so-called unknown gunmen have claimed many lives and properties with many persons still missing.

“The villages affected include Fungzai, Hale, Kubwat, Bwoi and many other communities of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area and some communities in Riyom Local Government Area.

“According to reports, about 130 people were killed, about 1000 buildings were burnt, and about 22 villages were affected. We condemn these barbaric acts in the strongest term possible.

“It is disheartening to see innocent citizens being killed and their properties destroyed in such a gruesome manner.”

He appreciated the efforts of the security forces to maintain peace, thus calling on the government and law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators of the heinous acts to justice and ensure the protection of lives and properties of all citizens.

CAN President implored all parties involved to embrace peace and dialogue as means of resolving their differences, stressing that violence only begets more violence, hence he advocated the breaking of the cycle so the state and Nigeria can witness peace and prosperity.

He added: “It’s also important to emphasize that the CAN unequivocally opposes any form of violence or reprisal as we strive to advance the well-being of all individuals, regardless of their religious or ethnic background.”

He appealed to all Nigerians in Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau state and indeed, all over the country, to remain calm and law-abiding in the face of the challenges. “We must not allow ourselves to be provoked into taking actions that will further escalate the situation.

“Let us all work together towards building a peaceful and prosperous society where all citizens can live in dignity and security.”