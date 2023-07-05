Mourns 12 accident-victim pastors

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the recent attack on worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, in what seems to be an assault on religious freedom in Nigeria.

CAN, in a statement, on Wednesday, condole with the church and also mourn the loss of a Pastor and condemned the kidnapping of worshippers who, he said, were simply exercising their religious freedom to worship.

Its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in the statement, commended security agencies for their swift response to the incident and also called for intensified efforts to apprehend the perpetrators.

He also condoles with RCCG and the Salvation Army, over the recent road accident that resulted in the death of 12 pastors, a baby, and the driver around Benin City, Edo State.

Archbishop Okoh said the leadership of CAN was saddened by the ugly development which claimed the lives of the servants of God.

He said: “This is a devastating blow to the congregation, the body of Christ in Nigeria, and the nation at large. We stand with the Salvation Army during this very difficult time in prayer, asking that God will comfort them and ease their pain.

“We also urge the government authorities to thoroughly investigate the accident in order to prevent a repeat of the episode.”

CAN, thus, urged the various security agencies to increase vigilance in places of worship during religious gatherings and provide adequate security measures for worshippers.

“Citizens should not be discouraged by recent losses but continue to look up to God for help. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and churches,” CAN prayed.