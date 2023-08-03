From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Enugu South Stakeholders For Good Governance (ESSGG) has on Thursday condemned negative publications made by some faceless groups against the person of Barr. Chimezie Robinson Nkwuo bordering on conspiracy and Anti-party activities.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen by its leader, Hon. Princewill Nwekenta, the group endorsed Barr. Nkwuo, while reiterating his uncommon leadership style, commitment, and developmental strides within the Council.

It said: ” We are beyond bewildered at the sudden negative narratives and campaign of calumny by some faceless groups against Hon. Barr. Chimezie Robinson Nkwuo, the Enugu South local government chairman.

“Let it be on record that these faceless groups alleging conspiracy and Anti-party activities against the person of the Chairman, are sponsored by shadow parties envious of the giant strides he has made thereby choosing to resort to smear campaigns and false narratives.

” Nkwuo’s administration is one with peaceful disposition, leadership prowess, fear of God, peace, humility and love for the party and for all, he can never conspire against the Governor of the State, Barrister Dr Peter Ndubisi Mbah, because his personality doesn’t align align with betrayal.

“To further buttress that his personality doesn’t align with allegations levelled against him, we are advising the perpetrators to go check results of Enugu South in the last gubernatorial elections, he Barr Nkwuo delivered 100% at the primaries, polls.

” However, we are using this medium to warn off the perpetrators of this false narratives, stop peddling falsehood just to destabilise the peaceful coexistence between a governor and his local government chairman. Enough is Enough, we shall henceforth rebut any further mischievous actions and bring to the law its perpetrators.” It added.