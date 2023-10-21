From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees, (UNHCR), has donated 10 Oxygen Concentrators to the Benue state government as part of it medical intervention and support to the people of the state.

The leader of the delegation and Head of UNHCR Sub-office, Ogoja, Ms Irene Omendi, announced the donation during a courtesy visit to Governor Hyacinth Alia at the Benue State Government House, Makurdi.

Omendi, appreciated the Benue State government for welcoming the delegation to the state, and especially for allowing refugees of Cameroon descents to settle in Ikyogen, Kwande local government area of the state.

She said the hospitality the state government has granted the refugees and the peaceful coexistence noticeable between the locals and refugees is something that needs to be commended.

She said because of the hospitality accorded the refugees by the state government, the UNHRC has decided to donate 10 Oxygen Concentrators at Abande, Ikyogen as well as at St. Monica’s Hospital Adikpo, as medical intervention to the people of the area.

Ms Omendi who also commended Governor Alia for its efforts at returning the IDPs in the state to their ancestral homes, called for more support for the IDPs through the provision of schools, hospitals and other basic amenities and assured of her organization’s continued support, including in the area of capacity building.

Responding,B enue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, appreciated the United Nations for always offering help, restoring hope to the hopeless, giving respite to the traumatized, providing shelter to the homeless, and for helping to build a better future for those that have lost their livelihoods as a result of the crisis.

“In short, you have not only been saving lives but have been ensuring that the rights and the human dignity of those being violated, persecuted or subjected to violence get respite. You find for them respect and safety that their own people or authorities sometimes deny them.

“Above all, you build for them a better future away from their original homes, thus bringing meaning and happiness into their lives again,” the governor stated.

While reiterating his administration’s resolve to return the internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes, the governor assured the group of his government’s genuine commitment to having a robust engagement that will usher in practical pathways to solving the multiple issues bedeviling the peace and harmonial coexistence in the state.

He appreciated the UNHCR for donating 10 Oxygen Concentrators to the state, saying the gesture will certainly go a long way in helping the government to improve its healthcare delivery services to Benue people.