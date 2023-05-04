From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The incoming administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu has been urged to sustain the current two ministerial slots for Kwara State because of the outstanding performance of the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

A group known as All Progressives Youth Forum ( APYF) made the call at a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital on Thursday.

Addressing reporters, the state coordinator of APYF, Mr Tunde Salahu said that: ” Kwara

has delivered near perfect and incontrovertible election results for the presidential and national assembly elections.

“We were able to successfully deliver the APC Presidential candidate with a landslide margin. The same applied to our elected National Assembly members; Senate and House of Representatives which include three Senators with two on return ticket and one first-timer, also all six House of Representatives members with three on return ticket and others being first timers.”

The group said that the ministerial slots and all the federal appointments due to the state should be based on merit, loyalty and commitment to party activities at the state level.

It added that the state,” deserves and is indeed qualified for leadership and other principal offices of both chambers of the National Assembly,” adding that,” Kwara APC youths should be given reasonable consideration in terms of political appointments, as board chairmen/members, heads of agencies, presidential and vice presidential aides, as they formed the pillars that propelled the success of the 2023 Presidential election.

“We also appeal to His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to consider the tenacity and devotion of our Forum and reward our members accordingly.

“Finally, Kwara women also deserve special presence in the incoming Tinubu/Shettima-led administration, as their roles and support during the presidential campaigns were invaluable, and they crowned it with massive votes during the election. We appeal that competent, versatile and progressive-minded young women be considered.

“It is pertinent to emphasize at this juncture, that the outstanding results of APC for Presidential and National Assembly in Kwara State were achieved due to a combination of several factors. First, the APC family enjoys a robust leadership style under the able leadership of Governor Abdulrahman who is able to unite the members and stakeholders alike.

“Also, the undying love the APC family in Kwara State have towards His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is premised on his leadership prowess and the many sacrifices he has made and the many prices he paid in championing democracy in the first instance and also building the APC as a reform-minded political party all combined together to ease the party to victory for our great party.”