The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed itself as a caricature party with its recent call for the resignation of both the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmoud and the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim.

PDP National chairman, Uche Secondus, had at the 83rd PDP National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja said that having proven unable to conduct free, fair and credible election, Mahmoud needs to resign, emphasizing that the police under the current leadership of IGP is being used as a tool to victimize anyone in oposition.

Responding to the call for the resignation, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement noted that the PDP is not only being haunted by its sordid past but has also become a ruinous party scampering from its own shadow.

The statement further read that the PDP in a bid to hide its inadequacies and undesirability ahead of the elections has chosen to populate the public space with unfounded allegations.

While calling on relevant agencies to monitor the PDP as its recent utterances are a red flag, the statement read: “We are amused by the latest utterances of the National Chairman of the PDP, calling on both the Chairman of INEC and the IGP to resign on account of the PDP’s baseless suspicions ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

“It is a pity that the once boisterous PDP, having undermined the country for 16 years through mindless undemocratic actions, has now become a caricature of a political party.

“This latest outburst is yet another reminder of how the PDP government serially abused state institutions in the pursuit of selfish political and economic interests. PDP is now being haunted by its sordid past and the ruinous party is now scampering from its own shadow.

“It is sad that the PDP hounds have continued to take Nigerians for granted, thinking by embarking on scaremongering, the voters could forget their wanton crimes.

“Nigerians are not gullible, it is now apparent that the PDP in a bid to hide their inadequacies and undesirability as elections approaches has chosen to populate the public space with unfounded allegations.

“The APC continues to stand for and would defend a participatory democracy where elections are transparent, credible, free and fair. We also call on relevant agencies to monitor the PDP as its recent utterances are a red flag.

“We must prevent a reoccurrence of the PDP’s typical undemocratic practices during elections. Never again will a selfish few distort the wishes of the electorate,” the statement read.