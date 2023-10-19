From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Afam Victor Ogene, has called on the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to urgently intervene, in order to prevent a total breakdown of law and order in the Okpoko community over what he described as “illegal and violent activities of agents of the Anambra State Environmental Protection Agency (ANSEPA) in the name of collection of sanitation levy in the area.”

He also said that the state government, should also, in clear terms, address the contentious issue of the 2021 and 2022 sanitation levy in the area, so as to conclusively resolve the disagreement and avert a looming security danger in Okpoko.

Hon. Ogene made this call in a statement in Awka yesterday, after receiving a Save Our Soul (SOS) letter from the leadership of the Okpoko community, over their recent harrowing experiences in the hands of agents of the government agency.

The SOS letter by the leadership of the Okpoko community, the most populated area in Ogbaru Federal Constituency, was presented after a massive protest by residents of the community, who accused ANSEPA of illegally and violently demanding 2021 and 2023 sanitation levy, which they said the government had already “taken care of,” seemingly during the last governorship campaign period in the state.

Narrating their ordeal in the letter, the Okpoko community disclosed that ANSEPA employs the services of daredevil thugs who often besiege the community at odd hours of the day – sometimes, as early as 4 am – armed with cudgels and wood, going from house to house to terrorise residents, beating and maiming those who fail to pay the alleged illegal levy.

According to Hon. Ogene, such a cruel approach to revenue collection is condemnable and ought not to be encouraged in a democracy or any civilized society.

He said: “While I am not against revenue generation by government, such activities should be undertaken in a legitimate, civilized, peaceful and fair approach that would not threaten the peace of the people.

“I, therefore, call on Governor Soludo to urgently call ANSEPA management to order, especially the contractor responsible for the collection of levy from Okpoko and Ogbaru Local Government Area in general, in order not to ignite crisis and bad blood between the community and government agencies that may potentially engulf the state.”