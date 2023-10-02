From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Call a Lawyer Initiative, a civil society organisation, has pledged to facilitate access to justice for all Nigerians irrespective of their background limitations.

The Initiative, which is made up of young lawyers, has also pledged to work towards effective, accountable and inclusive justice institutions at all levels.

Speaking during a Hausa-based human rights community meeting held at the Aminu Kano Center for Democratic Research, Mammbaiyya House, Kano, the Executive Director of the Initiative, Barrister Ekpa Sunday Ekpa indicated that they were committed to providing pro bono legal services and representation of vulnerable, indigent and marginalised individuals and communities, who could not afford legal representation in Nigeria.

He told journalists that the Initiative operated through the three pillars of pro bono legal representation, human rights laws awareness, and a Release and Employ scheme.

Epka said the meeting was designed to enlighten local communities on relevant human rights laws and issues using their local languages and dialects adding that participants included community leaders, market women, union leaders, students, Okada riders and commuters, who were enlightened on their basic human rights in their local language.

He admitted that the aim of localizing the relevance and observance of human rights laws in local communities across Nigeria was a way of promoting the rule of law and ensuring equal access to justice for all.

“We have interpreted human rights laws in Nigeria into Nigerian local languages while partnering with relevant stakeholders like the National Human Rights Commission, local branches of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian Police, Legal Aid Council, Public Complaints Commission, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). “

He added that interpreted human rights materials will be distributed to participants at the end of the Kano meeting.