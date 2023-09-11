An educationist and director of Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has said that, for the nation’s education sector to regain its lost glory, the government must give the sector increased funding and top-quality and structured attention to ensure quality assurance.

Dr. Adebogun, who made these remarks in Lagos, noted that, for a turnaround in the sector, the government must not only invest in human resource development, curriculum development and alignment, but must also put in place value-based education policies to encourage innovation and creativity.

He stressed that the future of a nation depends largely on the quality of its educational development and disclosed that this informed the establishment of Caleb Group of Schools as a ray of hope to the falling standard of education in the country.

The educationist noted that the nation’s education sector would definitely regain its lost glory when both the government and stakeholders insist on sanity rather than allow exploitation and decadence to be the order of the day, thereby preventing the tragedy of churning out sub- standard products.

While commending both the Lagos State Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Education for the regular evaluation exercise in the education sector, Adebogun, however, assured that the Caleb Group of Schools would implement to the later the quality standards of both Nigerian and British integrated curriculum to sustain its excellent record.

Adebogun further counseled that for the much needed turn- around in the education sector, the government needs to ensure school owners make continuous professional development mandatory for their staff for them to consistently work hard to remain relevant in the system as well as uphold a culture of encouraging the students to aspire to greater heights and make significant contributions to the society.

On the part of the parents, the Caleb College boss appealed to them to closely monitor the spiritual and academic progress of their children, adding that such was the needed tonic in achieving the noble objective of transforming the lives of the students.

He also enjoined the parents to always support every control mechanisms put in place by the schools and to endeavour to clarify issues with the relevant authorities where there are doubts, stressing that it was this partnership, based upon mutual understanding and close cooperation, that could bring out the best out of the students.

Dr. Adebogun, who admonished the students to work towards becoming great leaders and not just leaders, appealed to them to shun cultism, alcohol and bad gang so as to be seen as contributing to everybody’s desire to return the education sector on the path of glory.

“ Our students in their various schools must ensure they adhere to their schools’ high moral, be committed to their schools’ core values and uphold good manners and self- discipline,” counseled Adebogun.