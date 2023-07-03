Caleb British International School, Lekki, Lagos has emerged the Overall Champions in the highly anticipated Lagos Inter-School Olympics tournament.

The tournament, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, brought together schools from across the region to compete in various sporting disciplines.

Demonstrating their exceptional athletic prowess and unwavering determination, the students from Caleb British International School achieved a remarkable feat, clinching a total of 7 Gold medals, 1 Silver medal, and 2 Bronze medals.

The CBIS football team, showcasing remarkable skill and teamwork, emerged as the undisputed champions by triumphing over Atwool School in a gripping final match, which concluded with a score of 1-0 in favor of the CBIS team. Prior to their remarkable victory, the CBIS football team exhibited their dominance by overwhelming Aunty Ayo School with an impressive 5-2 victory, showcasing their exceptional performance in both halves of the game. This monumental achievement has added yet another prestigious football trophy to their enviable collection of accolades.

Continuing their triumphant journey, the Caleb British International School basketball team left an indelible mark on the court by overwhelming Aunty Ayo Secondary School basketball team with an astounding score of 56-12 in the final. With an impeccable record of no defeats throughout the competition, the CBIS Basketball team showcased their exceptional skill and tenacity, leaving their opponents in awe. The outstanding performance of the CBIS team earned them high praise, leading the Director of Malizay School to pledge a trophy donation to recognize their remarkable achievements in this tournament.

The CBIS track and field team proved their mettle by demonstrating unrivaled brilliance and superiority on the track. Desmond from the CBIS team emerged as the victor in the 100 meters boys’ category, securing the coveted Gold medal. Similarly, Princess Akachi exhibited remarkable skill and determination, clinching the first position in the girls’ category. Chisimdi Okonkwo and Benjamin Clever both displayed exceptional prowess by securing Gold medals in their respective categories in the 200 meters event. Favour Emami achieved a commendable feat by securing the second position, earning a Silver medal, while Harry Irvin attained an impressive third place in the 400 meters event. The boys’ Relay team brought further glory to CBIS by securing the Gold medal.

In recognition of the school’s remarkable accomplishments, it was honoured with the prestigious Overall Best Trophy in the Olympics competition. Additionally, the school excelled in the Table Tennis game, further cementing their reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of sports.

The organizers of this year’s competition showered praise upon the CBIS coach, Kazeem Gbajabiamila, acknowledging his invaluable contribution to the team’s resounding success at the event.