Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League, Enyimba International and Remo Stars have been handed a difficult draw.

The draw, which was conducted at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, witnessed 54 clubs from 42 member nations being drawn for the first preliminary round.

According to the draw, Enyimba International will face Ahli Benghazi from Libya and debutant Remo Stars will contend with the Ghana champion, Medeama FC.

The People’s Elephant is not new to the competition having emerged as the winner on 2 occasions in 2003 and 2004.

Remo Stars is making their debut in the competition but they competed in the Confederation Cup last season losing out to FAR Rabat of Morocco.

Meanwhile, in the Confederation Cup, Rivers United has been exempted from the Preliminary round but will face the winner between Etoile Filante of Burkina Faso and Ziguinchor of Senegal.

Nigeria’s other team, Bendel Insurance has paired against Algerian FA Cup champion, Association Sportive Olympique de Chlef (ASO Chlef) in the first preliminary round of the competition.

The Benin Arsenals will be playing host to the North African Football giants at the 15,000 capacity Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin on August 20 and later travel to Algiers for the revised fixture on August 27,2023 at the 18,000-capacity Mohamed Boumezrag Stadium in Chlef, Algeria.