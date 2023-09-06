The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Algerian official Lahlou Benbraham as the referee for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

His compatriots, Brahim El Hamlaoui Sid Ali as match Assistant Referee 1 and Mohammed Serradj as Assistant Referee 2.

Another Algerian, Nabil Boukhalfa will serve as Fourth Official while Prosper Addo from Ghana will be the Match Commissioner.

Togolese Komi Konyoh has been appointed as Referee Assessor and Ozoemena Joseph from Nigeria will be the General Match Coordinator.

The Super Eagles are expected in Uyo on Wednesday while the Falcons of Sao Tome and Principe will arrive on Thursday for the encounter billed for 5 pm at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.