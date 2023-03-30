African soccer governing body has announced the official date for the 2023 African Cup of Nations slated to hold in Cote d’Ivoire.

The 24-nation tournament was initially scheduled to hold in the summer of 2023 but was moved to the winter of 2024 because of the weather conditions of the host country.

The qualifiers of the competition are yet to be concluded as it remained 2 matchdays to determine the full participants.

According to CAF, the opening match of the competition will come up on the 13th of January at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan and the final is fixed for the 11th of February, 2024.