The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has won the Legislative Award for the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 at the 5th Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council ( PEBEC) Awards.

The Registrar General/Chief Executive Office (CEO) CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, said this in a statement by the commission’s Head of Media, Rasheed Mahe, on Thursday.

“The award is in recognition of CAC’s immense contribution and support towards the Federal Government’s ease of doing business reform intervention.

” I thank the Federal Government for the honour.

“This will motivate me and the commission as a whole to continue to improve our procedures for the benefit of the business environment.”

According to the statement, CAC’s Assistant Director, RG’s Office, Tolulope Sonaike, was presented with a PEBEC Special Recognition Certificate for his role as Reform Champion for CAC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Commission, under the leadership of Abubakar, commenced the implementation of the CAMA 2020 on Jan. 3, 2021.

This allowed customers and the general public to conduct end-to-end electronic transactions with the Commission via the Companies Registration Portal (CRP).

The PEBEC Chairman, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was the special guest of honour at the event, which was also attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Abubakar, and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, were also in attendance.

Other dignitaries include the Ministers of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Works, Babatunde Fashola; and Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The PEBEC Awards, the last for the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, was preceded by a special pre-event tagged “The PEBEC Experience,” showcasing its seven-year journey.(NAN)

