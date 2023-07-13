From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. John Siakpere has urged Deltans to be patient with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as he assembles competent hands to help him deliver on his M.O.R.E agenda.

The Director General of Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, who spoke with aviation reporters, expressed confidence that the governor would deliver on his campaign promises.

This is coming as a section of Deltans are becoming agitated over what they said, is the delay in the nomination of names as potential commissioners by the governor.

But Siakpere, a United Kingdom-based lawyer and businessman urged such agitators to remain calm and be patient, saying that the governor was carefully taking his time to ensure that only competent and committed persons are appointed into offices.

According to him, “Our amiable governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will deliver on all the promises he made to Deltans during the electioneering campaigns.

“He is a man that is committed to his promises, his words are his bond and God helping him all he listed in his M.O.R.E Agenda will be implemented for the benefit of Deltans.

“I have absolute confidence in his ability to deliver, and I therefore urge the people to support his administration and be more patient with him as he assembles a team of trusted and capable hands to help him deliver on his campaign promises.

“As Speaker of the state House of Assembly for a record six years, he was outstanding, and I have no doubt in my mind that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new job as governor of our great state.

“I am quite hopeful that he will surely advance Delta as he has promised.”