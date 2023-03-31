… Bawa removal will defeat corruption fight

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

An anti-corruption coalition under the umbrella of Civil Society Alliance For Eradication of Corruption have said that the removal or sack of the Chairman of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Abdulrasheed Bawa would defeat the war against corruption which the present administration have established.

According to the group inter agency rivalry and ‘cabals’ are the ones frustrating the operation of the commission in the fight against corruption.”This is seen in the way and manner they have severally influenced outcome of investigations and situations whereby the commission goes ahead, they come up with procured court injunctions to stall further investigations.”

The Coordinator of the African Leadership Strategy & Transparency Development Initiative Nelson Ossaieze who spoke on behalf of the groups said the removal of Bawa at this transition period would affect the economy as this is another opportunity to investigate some political class.

“The call for sack and removal of Bawa at this transition period is a wrong idea that will further defeat the already established fight against some political office holders most of whom will no longer enjoy immunity and thus makes investigation easily done.

“Bawa should be allowed to complete the ongoing investigation of some of the political office holders, including that of the ruling party. We are sure these are part of those calling for his removal, which we stand against and advice the outgoing government to ensure that such calls are not listened to but instead make him more focus in delivering his mandate.

Under same Bawa, the commission has recorded 3,785 convictions and still counting, but to our surprise this was not celebrated by anyone but rather a frivolous call for his removal is what we are seeing. His removal now, will further portray us in bad light in the international community as not serious to build strong institution that we need to build to ensure that our looted funds are recovered and plunged back to the economy, Ossaieze added.

They therefore, appealed to the President elect not to listen to this nay sayers as Bawa will no doubt assist in bringing to book and make to face justice hidden corruption and recovery of loots that the government will need to stabilize with adding that the country can’t be on a borrowing spleen again as a nation.

The war against corruption especially under President Buhari has its milestones, prospects and no doubt challenges hence the need to upheld and sustain what is been done by EFCC under Bawa and ensure those accused are called up to clear their names. This we must sustain, and in doing that we hereby pass a vote of confidence on Bawa and urge him to carry on with delivery of his mandate and further deepen the anti-graft agency.