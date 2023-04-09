By Sunday Ani

The Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, has urged the Federal Government to be more circumspect in dealing with the opposition parties and their presidential candidates.

He specifically warned against the arrest of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his Vice, Datti Baba Ahmed.

The leader of C & S worldwide in his Esther message on Sunday advised the government to rather appease those who lost the elections and assure them that they will get justice at the court, instead of threatening to arrest and charge them for treason.

He said: “The Federal Government must thread softly in dealing with Obi and Datti and stop the threat of arresting and prosecuting them for treason. If they do that, I can see the scenario of 1964 playing out again and that will be very devastating for the country.

“We have not seen enough of persuasion and conviction from the government and the ruling party to convince the opposition parties and their candidates that they will not interfere in the judicial process and this is the time to do that.”

The clergyman also advised the President-Elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to be magnanimous in victory and warn his spokespersons to stop over heating the polity. He said: “they should realise that the campaign is over and start handling reactions as people who are ready to govern all Nigerians irrespective of their sentiments.”

Prophet Alao, who noted that the country has never been polarised like this also admonished Obi to warn his supporters to watch their utterances and what they post on the social media and stop creating enemies for him.

The clergyman noted that no matter the level of provocation, LP supporters should know that there is a limit to political agitation in a democratic setting and they should know that the struggle is not against a military government but a constitutionally recognised government.

He said: “No Nigerian should advocate for return of military government or interim government, which has been declared illegal by the court. But the judiciary has a role to play in stabilising the country by being impartial in adjudicating over political cases before them.”

He noted that the essence of Easter was to show love and sacrifice, which was practically displayed by Jesus Christ, who died on the cross to redeem mankind from eternal condemnation.

He said if Jesus Christ could do that, there is no sacrifice that is too much from anybody to save the country from sliding into the precipice and urged religious leaders to continue to pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria.