From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Methodist Church of Nigeria, Atamunu Diocese Calabar has concluded arrangement to inaugurate a multi-million naira projects to mark its Trinity Service.

The porjects include the bishop’s office, Favour Shopping Centre Complex and branded sinaged.

Other projects to be inaugurated imclude a School block at the new site of the Susan Away Secondary School and laying of foundation stone for the bishop’s court.

The church would also enthrone, Rt. Rev. Otuekong Ukut, Ph.D as the pioneer Bishop for the Atamunu Diocese of the church.

Speaking on the Trinity Service to journalists in Calabar on Tuesday, the Rt. Rev. Otuekong Ukut said the exercise will be conducted by the Archdiocese of Calabar, his Grace, Most Rev.(Amb.) Chimezuo Nwankpa.

He said ceremony, which would have three events intertwined in one in an event themed: “Trinity Service,” will also be an oppprtunity to showcase some remarkable achievements in reverence to God Almighty.

Other activities lined up for the Trinity Service includes inauguration of the diocese, enthronement of the piooner bishop of Atamunu Diocese, and presentation of the lay president Elder Dr. Gabriel Inyang to the congregation on same day on Sunday.

The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Ali Aba , Jp, Secretary of Conference, and many other dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion.

Rt. Rev. Otuekong Ukut, Ph.D, a retired permanent Secretary in the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service, was elected Bishop on August 14, 2022 and posted to the Diocese of Atamunu as the pioneer Bishop of the diocese.

He is of an Episcopal rank as a Bishop, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Atamunu, Cross River State.