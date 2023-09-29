From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Experts and Stakeholders have identified lack of diligent investigation as one of the major factors responsible for poor prosecution of rape cases in Cross River state.

The stakeholders, who expressed this view at a progamme organised by Girls’ Protection Network (GPI) in collaboration with Safe-Guarding Against Violence and Exploitation (SAVE) held in Calabar, maintained that have made it possible for those who allegedly commit this crime to walk the streets free.

The event was to assess the implementation of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law in Cross River State.

Speaking at the event, an expert, Justina Ogban of Department of Public Prosecution in the Ministry of Justice, said she has lost cases owing to lack of diligent investigation.

According to Ogban, “rape cases remains the most prevalent in the VAPP law and yet, lack of diligent investigations have not help to put the perpetrators behind Bar.

“It is not enough to report that the offence have been committed; the objective of the law is to ensure that it serves as deterrent to others.

“Another challenge is that some complainants often fail to show up to testify in court. But in spite of the shortcomings, we still forge ahead for the spirit and intent of the law.”

Also speaking, Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers in Cross River, Mrs Ann Awah, said much advocacy is still needed to be carried out on the VAPP law for many of the citizens to get acquainted with it.

She noted that it was not enough to have a law without without implementation.

In his submission, Coordinator of Child Protection Network in Cross River, Mr Kebe Ikpi, said VAPP remains a document that needs periodic review.

The State VAPP law was assented to by the former governor of the state, Prof. Ben Ayade on December 31, 2021.

