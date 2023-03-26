From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State House of Assembly-elect for Ogoja State Constituency, Ms. Rita Ayim, has stated that election in not war but a contest, calling on all stakehokders to join hands in rebuilding and making Ogoja great.

Rita Ayim, the former chairman of Ogoja local government council, defeated the All Progressives Congress ((APC) candidate to clinch the ticket in the last House of Assembly elections in the state. She is the only female in the pending 10th Assembly in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

Speaking at a thank-you rally in Ogoja at the weekend, the former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Governor Ben Ayade’s administration, sdedicated her victory to all lovers of democracy and assured the people of Ogoja that she would not fail or betray the trust and confidence reposed in her.

According to her, “elections are not war and should not be seen as such because leadership comes from God through the people. Now therefore, is the auspicious time to put election behind us and do that which benefit the entire community.

“In this nick of time, the Ogoja people need a peaceful atmosphere to harness the available resources for their progress and well being. I enjoin all stakeholders to let peace and love reign. I implore all to rather join hands and let’s rebuild Ogoja and take it to where it should be as one of the oldest provinces without a state.

“I salute and appreciate you deeply my party leaders, especially Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, other stakeholders who worked assiduously to give us Victory on March 18.The victory is all yours. Together we shall join hands to bring more dividends of democracy to our people.

“I also commend the entire electorate who trooped out to vote massively for me without any inducements and gave me their mandate to represent them in the 10th House of Assembly.”

Ms. Rita Ayim.at the thank-ypu rally held at Ogoja in northern senatorial district of Cross River.