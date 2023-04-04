By Chinenye Anuforo

With an ever-growing population and an ever-evolving transportation network, African megalopolises are becoming increasingly reliant on efficient ticketing systems to facilitate their day-to-day commute, and guarantee safe, accessible, and affordable logistics for businesses and individuals.

Road transportation remains the most ubiquitous means of transporting goods and people across the African continent, making it a key driver of economic growth and intra-African trade activities. Yet, certain inadequacies limit road transport from reaching its potential. First, good road infrastructures need to be developed at a matching pace with Africa’s rapid population explosion. Second, for players like BuuPass aiming to defy the odds by leveraging technology, slow adoption due to low disposable income across major cities inhibits mass scale, slackens the progress of road ticketing and leaves passengers, who often have to queue for hours to get rides, more frustrated.

Over the years, the global smart ticketing market size has witnessed astronomical growth. Fortune Business Insights estimates the market size to be $7.27 billion in 2020 and anticipates growth to $21.33 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2021 and 2028. This marks a considerable increase from the $8.29 billion projected for 2021.

BuuPass is one major player rapidly innovating road transportation in Africa by creating the balance between affordability and technology. Seeing the outlook and use cases of smart ticketing systems globally and how promising they could mean for logistics within Africa, the BuuPass team has created a system that balances affordability and efficiency. Through its online platform, users get to pre-book rides, purchase tickets, and access real-time information to plan their movements, thereby circumventing long queues at ticket counters.

First launched in Kenya, BuuPass comprises a team of experts led by Sonia Kabra and Wycliffe Omondi, working towards actualising its value proposition – hassle-free travel experiences in Africa. BuuPass was built with the understanding that time is important and the need to get to destinations as quickly and safely as possible is a necessity. Hence, its system is designed to cancel out frustrating booking processes and hitch-ridden journeys.