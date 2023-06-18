By Chukwudi Nweje

As a way out of the prevailing economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to establish the Association of Hawkers and Petty Traders in Nigeria.

A businessman, Mr. Godswill Cole Chiori, who made the call Sunday, also urged the National Assembly to draft a bill to legalise the Association as well as outline the licensing process, regulatory guidelines, fee structure, and the responsibilities of all stakeholders involved.

He noted that hawking is an old trade that has played a significant role in empowering individuals and families, helped people augment their income and escape poverty, and created economic opportunities for the masses.

He, however, canvassed that necessary legislation be put in place to prevent exploitation of children and child labour, which he said has numerous security risks.

He made the demand in an open letter addressed to President Tinubu.

The letter read, “It is essential that we address the economic hardship many Nigerians are passing through. There is need to create a dignified and regulated trade environment for hawkers while preserving the cultural significance of this trade.

“I propose the establishment of an Association of Hawkers and Petty Traders in Nigeria, which will serve as a pivotal platform to address the challenges and transform the hawking trade into a dignified and sustainable livelihood option for all participants.

“This association will provide a formal bureaucratic process, regulatory oversight, and social support for its members, absence of regulation and child labour has marred the reputation of hawking in Nigeria.”

Chiori added that the objectives of the proposed association will include to create a database of hawkers with the requisite identification details will minimise if not completely eliminate unwholesome practices.

“This measure will enhance the security of both the hawkers and the general public.

“There should be social support, where the Association will utilise the collected fees, along with contributions from FMCGs and subscribing companies, to establish a support system for its members.

“This system will include medical assistance, scholarships for education, and general maintenance of the association’s activities,” the letter said.

Chiori said public awareness and consultation would be conducted to educate hawkers, manufactures, and the public about the benefits and implications of the proposed association.

“Stakeholders’ opinions, concerns, and suggestions would be solicited through consultations and town hall meetings to ensure inclusivity.

“There would be collaborations and partnerships so that they would collaborate with relevant government agencies, law enforcement bodies, and other organisations to implement the necessary infrastructure.

“There should be training and capacity building to provide comprehensive training programs for registered hawkers, focusing on essential skills, entrepreneurship, and customer service.

“These programs will empower hawkers to improve their businesses, contribute to the economy, and raise their living standards.”

Chiori added that the association will transform the hawking in Nigeria.

He said, “By introducing a formal bureaucratic process, licensing, and identification, along with social support systems, we can uplift the lives of hawkers, deter child abuse and criminal activities, and enhance overall societal wellbeing.”