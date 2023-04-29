Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Kazeem Adewale Hamzat, has urged governors of the six South West states to support the enduring transformational agenda of Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams in both security and cultural promotion activities.

Chief Hamzat added that such move would ensure effective security and enhance the cultural re-awakening process across the South West.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos at a special prayer programme he organised to celebrate the 53rd birthday anniversary of the Yoruba generalissimo, Hamzat, said Aare Gani Adams had a realistic template that can solve the increasing spate of insecurity in the south west.

The businessman and real estate investor praised the Yoruba generalissimo for his commitment to the ideals of the Yoruba race for three decades without looking back.

“Aare Gani Adams started the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race at 23, when he emerged the leader of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), and he had since been consistent in the struggle for cultural transformation both in Nigeria and beyond.

“With his long years of experiences in the struggle, the generalissimo of our race has been a major force in securing Yoruba land against external aggressors. He founded the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG). He was the brain behind the Oodua Dependable Team that is spread across the six states of the South West.

With all these and many more, it is no doubt that Aare Gani Adams has paid his dues in reducing the spate of insecurity in the South West. He has helped in bringing back the beauty of our culture and reclaiming the lost glory of the Yoruba race,” he stated.

He said with the necessary support from the South West governors and the traditional institution, the Yoruba will eventually be transformed across all sectors.