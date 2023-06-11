By Christopher Oji

A businessman,Mr Obinna Obiora Anachuna has sent a save-our-souls to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Akali Baba, and Chairman of Police Service Commission ( PSC), Mr. Solomon Arase,to rescue him from the hands of Inspector Obinna Nnonye Godwin who has allegedly threatened to kill him after extorting N1.500. 00 from him.

Inspector Godwin is serving at Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State police command.

Anachuna,also alleged that after inspector Godwin had threatened to kill him, he forcefully extorted from him,the sum of N1,500,000 for bail.

Narrating his ordeals in the hands of inspector Godwin, Anachuna,said,”my problem started when my elder sister, Nkeiru, who is living in one of my houses started having problems with one of my tenants in the property that I inherited from my father. My elder sister was giving my tenants problems, so one them petitioned her to Area Police Commands headquarters, Onicha. She wanted me to take sides with her ,but I couldn’t. After seeing the petition from my tenant,she also wrote a counter petition to the police command headquarters. When they were invited by the police, my sister did not show up instead, she wrote another petition to the Zonal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (ZIID)against the complainant.

“On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, I was invited as the landlord of this house by inspector Godwin, who said he was working under a Deputy Commissioner of Police. I honoured the invitation only to start hearing the unexpected. I thought the police were trying to settle the dispute between my tenant and my sister.

“When I arrived to the police formation, Inspector Godwin told me that my sister wrote a petition against me in connection with my property. I explained to him that the case between my sister and I was purely a civil matter that should not involve the police. I even went further to explain to Godwin that my sister has been petitioning the police authorities right from the Area Police Command headquarters out of mere greed and lack of contentment as our late father, Ide Matthew Sunday Anachuna, shared his Estate before his death and everybody is ever happy and remain grateful to him,except my sister,but he did not care to listen to me.

“However, in a dramatic twist, inspector Godwin changed the topic and started accusing me of killing my wife who died 10 years ago and for manufacturing adulterated wine for public consumption. These were false allegations as no one had ever accused me of killing my wife as she died a natural death or for producing adulterated wine. Well,inspector Godwin started threatening to handcuff me and parade me for murder after which I would be charged to Court. I told him that all he was allegin was false and begged him not to remind me of the death of my wife ,but he became angry and said he was going to detain me and eventually kill me in the cell if I didn’t not pay the sum of N1,500,000 for bail. At this point, a female senior Police officer, Hellen Ujunwa started pleading with Godwin to let me go home and settle with my sister as our quarrel was a mere family issue,, but Godwin insisted that I must pay money or I would die in the cell.

“The threats from the inspector became too much that I became afraid as he was desperately warning me to choose between my life or the money. I became scared as I had no alternative than to give him the N100,00 cash and transferred N1,400,000 to his First Bank Nigeria limited account with the name Double Wind Global Nigeria Limited, and I was released with a warning that I must not tell anyone what I went through or I would be shot. “After my freedom from Godwin, I made a search to the Corporate Affairs Commission headquarters,Abuja, about the account I paid the N1, 4 million to ,only to discover that the account belongs to inspector Godwin who is the Director of the company. I have decided to call the attention of the government and well meaning Nigerians that my life is not save as Inspector Godwin has threatened to kill me if I tell what I went through in his hands. I am therefore, pleading with IGP Usman Akali Baba, who is a disciplinarian, and Chairman Police Service Commission Mr Solomon Arase ( IGP rtd), who is sanitizing the police Force to wade into the matter;retrieve my money that was forcefully robbed by Inspe Godwi and bring him to justice. If the IGP and PSC chairman do not step in as fast as possible, my life is in danger as Inspector Godwin is ready to kill me”.

However, in separate petitions to the IGP and PSC boss by Aachuna’s lawyer, C C Onyema of Egwuonwu & Egwuonwu, he appealed to them to investigate, prosecute Inspector Godwin for fraud, robbery, extortion, corruption, abuse of office, threat to life and unlawful detention of our client.

Onyema, assured that he has all documents and evidences to assist the police in their investigation, while reminding the force that if anything should happen to Anachuna during investigation, Inspector Godwin should be held responsible.

” I have forwarded my petitions to the IGP and PSC chairman, and we are waiting for their response. Please, give my client justice as you have done to others who were abused by your officers. I believe that you will give him justice”.

In his reaction, Inspector Godwin, denied collecting a dime from him say,” we are not investigating him on murder or producing adulterated wine. His mother and elder sister reported on how he has been selling his late father’s property without taking care of them and how he has been beating them and reporting them to one shrine or the other. He came to beg me not to prosecute him for assault and conducts likely to cause breach of peace. He is trying to intimidate the police to stop investigating him. On the issue of money, you should ask him questions very well so that he will not misinform you. I didn’t collect a dime from him”

However, the complainant who was armed with the receipt of the money paid into Godwin’s account, asked what the money into his personal account was meant for.