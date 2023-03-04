Businessman, community leader and Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo, Chief Kazeem Adewale Hamzat, has urged Nigerians to support the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also noted that his victory at the poll came with huge responsibilities to the Yoruba and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking in Lagos, Hamzat said his victory was an urgent call to service, urging him to roll his sleeves and hi the ground running. He urged Tinubu to make Nigeria better for all, irrespective of political parties, religion or ethnic nationalities. He said the mandate given to Tinubu was to get the people out of the present hardship, including rising insecurity, poverty and economic deficits.

“Now that he has achieved his dream of becoming the president, Asiwaju should build bridges across all institutions – traditional, religious and political.

“Asiwaju should always remember his social contract with the Nigerian youths. There is need for peace in the land and Nigeria must be restructured based on regionalism to ensure peace, unity, justice and fair-play. The betterment of all Nigerians must be his priority, and young Nigerians should be included in his administration,” he said.