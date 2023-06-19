By Christopher Oji, Lagos

An Ikorodu-based estate agent, Mr Kamorudeen Lamina, has raised the alarm on plans by some unscrupulous persons to truncate the ongoing prosecution of alleged killers of two policemen in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Two policemen were recently murdered by a group of people believed to be cultists at the Ikorodu area of the state,but five persons were arrested in connection with the murder.

Lamina, popularly known as Sir K, also raised the alarm that the perpetrators have concluded plans to use him to blackmail the police and some royal fathers.

He noted that the perpetrators have employed some facebook bloggers to disorganize the police in the course of ensuring justice for their slain colleagues.

The Ikorodu businessman urged any person ,who could assist the police in the course of their investigations and prosecution to come out and assist the police with proofs and evidence.

The police in Lagos have arrested and arraigned five persons: Shakiru Shitu, Kadiri Sonoiki, Shakiru Adeola, Taofeek Aluko, and Adekunle Onasanya in connection with the death of the policemen.

Meanwhile, some Facebook bloggers have gone viral on the internet to accuse the police of miscarriage of justice .

Lamina, said: “In the last few days ,I have received multiple calls from Nigeria and overseas over a facebook blogger ,who accused me of arresting the wrong people.

“I am not a policeman and I don’t have anything to do with the arrest of those who killed policemen. I am a busniessman and I don’t have any reason to kill a policeman.

“I know that the police don’t joke with anybody that kills a police officer . They must have had enough evidence ,before they could charge those people to court. Some people are trying to cover up the killing and what they think that they can do is to blackmail the police and some influential people ,using my name.

“If there is anybody ,who knows the killer of the policemen ,he should come and assist the police in their investigation rather than resorting to blackmail. I have never evaded police invitation due to the nature of my job. I have called the so-called Investigating Police Officer on he matter, Inspector Dare. He has denied linking me to anybody ,who killed the policemen. I don’t understand why people have gone to the social media, especially Facebook to be blackmailing the police. They should leave me alone to go ahead with my business.”