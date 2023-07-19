From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Business activities in Osun State were paralyzed on Tuesday morning as intracity commercial drivers down tools.

The drivers stormed the streets of Osogbo, the state capital, preventing their members from carrying passengers.

They had gathered at the popular Olaiya junction by 8 am, asking other members to drop their passengers and join the protest.

The protest might not be unconnected with the increase in the fuel price from N500 to N617.