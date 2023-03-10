by Rapheal

By Christopher Oji

The driver of the Lagos State Government Workers’ official bus that crashed into a train at the PWD Bus Stop has been taken to hospital for medical examination.

The driver will go through psychiatric, psychological and drug examinations, after which his case would be referred to the appropriate quarters. The driver was said to have ignored warnings from the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) flagman and other drivers, when the bus was crushed by the train. The driver of the accident vehicle was arrested by the operatives of the Railway Police Command.

Commissioner of Police in charge of Railway Police Command, Mr. Yetunde Longe, who confirmed the arrest of the driver to newsmen yesterday evening, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital ( LASUTH), said the driver was taken to LASUTH for the tests in preparation for possible prosecution.

CP Longe said: “Presently, we are with the driver; we are handing him over for medical examination, because there was a flag officer at the railway crossing flagging him down, but he refused to stop. As a driver, this is one of the tests you have to take note of because when you get to a level crossing, the train will be hooting the horn for people to know it is coming. Drivers should ensure they are patient until the train passes.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a barrier now, but there is a signal man who always uses a red flag to warn people when a train is approaching. The man was there this morning before the incident happened, but the driver never obeyed the signal man.

“The driver, if found culpable, would be prosecuted and we are working with the state department of public prosecution, they are gathering evidence to prosecute him. The driver has been arrested and he is in our custody.”