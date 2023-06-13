• N35,000 for correction of errors made by students

By Gabriel Dike

Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka has approved new service fees as graduates of the institution are now to N50,000 for re-issued burnt or damaged certificates.

Also, the Senate approved N35,000 for correction of spelling errors on issued certificates attributable to graduate faults.

A statement from the Information Unit of UNILAG and made available to Daily Sun said the senate took the decision at a meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The statement added that the senate reviewed and approved the new fees on services rendered by the university, and also approved demurrage payment on certificates.

“Cost of re-issuance of burnt/damaged certificates shall be ₦50, 000 in view of the rising rate of inflation.

“Certificates collected with spelling errors attributable to students’ faults shall be re-issued at the cost of ₦35,000.00, provided such certificates are returned before the change of signatories.

“Certificates with spelling errors made by the university shall be re-issued at no extra cost to the students, provided the certificates are returned for re-issuance before the change of signatories.”

The university warned that failure of students to return certificates with errors in for re-issuance before the expiration of the tenure of the certificate signatories would attract same payment of ₦35, 000.

Other reviewed service charges include processing of transcript for upload now to cost ₦25, 000. The statement added that inter/intra faculty transfer application form would attract N20,00 for graduates to obtain the form.

Another major decision taken by the senate is on the payment of demurrage for certificates not collected within a specific period at N20,000

“Any certificate not collected the year immediately after convocation shall attract a demurrage charge of ₦10, 000.

“There shall be an additional charge of ₦5, 000 for every year that the certificate remains uncollected. This means that the demurrage charges will be calculated by multiplying the penalty rate by the number of years past the time limit,” the senate ruled.

According to the senate, the new fees, which took effect from May 31, 2023 are subject to review by the university at a maximum interval of five years, in line with the prevailing rate of inflation.