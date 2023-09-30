BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that bulk power supply has been restored to Birinin Kebbi and its environs through the Birnin Kebbi Transmission Substation.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria said the bulk power was restored on Friday September 29, 2023 at about 11.33 am.

The bulk power restoration work, according to a statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager Public Affairs of the company, was carried out by a team of substation, lines, and PC&M engineers of TCN, who converged from different TCN regions nationwide, to ensure expedited repair works and that bulk power was quickly restored to Kebbi and environs in spite of the enormity of the fire incident and its effect on the substation.

The team of engineers the statement said also conveyed the needed material from the regional stores to Birnin Kebbi Substation worked tirelessly round the clock to restore supply through the 150MVA and 60MVA transformers unaffected by the fire incident.

The TCN said supply was first restored to Sokoto State through the 132kV Kaduna-Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Talatan Mafara line on the 15th of September 2023 and yesterday, power supply has also been restored to the Birnin Kebbi town and environs.

It said that presently, work is ongoing to equally connect the 132kV Birinin Kebbi – Sokoto line that will enable TCN to transmit additional bulk electricity to Sokoto State and its environs.

The statement reads in part: “It is with a great sense of responsibility that we once again express our deepest appreciation to the government and electricity customers in Kebbi State and environs as well as the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, for their understanding and patience during the period. We also thank all stakeholders for their understanding, support, and prayers throughout the very challenging period.

”We remain committed to pursuing the network expansion projects and will continue to work hard to ensure the continued improvement of the nation’s transmission grid.”