The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation has come to the rescue of the ailing Nollywood actor and comedian, John Okafor popularly known as Mr. ibu.

According to the Foundation, on learning of the actor’s health challenges and financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, it felt the need to assist.

A statement issued by the NGO reads: “The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could.

“We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday. We encourage everyone who can to come forward and assist in any capacity, whether it’s through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers. We wish him a swift and complete recovery.”

Mr Ibu has been down with an undisclosed aliment, which made him cry out for help.