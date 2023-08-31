From Fred Itua, Abuja

Officials of the Department of Development Control of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), have met with experts in the building sector to address cases of building collapse, undeveloped plots and abandoned structures in the Territory.

Addressing newsmen after a meeting with members of the professional bodies, Director Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said the Administration was concerned with ending factors that lead to substandard projects.

He said working with professionals outside the Department would help strengthen supervision.

Galadima said: “As a responsible organisation we have to be proactive in addressing the cases of building collapse, we have to work with professional bodies that are regulating agencies.

“We are exchanging views on how to stop the menace of building collapse in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The meeting will help us to constitute a committee that will be making suggestions on tackling the issues, even in the past but this time around we are going to expand it.

“We are going to make it a continuous engagements, discussion and supervision. It will help us share responsibility as well as functionality.”

Galadima disclosed that the committee which will soon be constituted will also examine issues surrounding abandoned structures and undeveloped plots and come up with solutions.

Cyril Nwafor, who represented the President Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), urged the National Assembly to implement the recommendations sent to it since 2010.

He listed the recommendations to include involvement of only registered professionals to handle projects, discipline of those behind failed projects.

Other professional bodies at the meeting are Architect Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) and many others.