By Josfyn Uba

Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem, a radio host, has revealed plans to lead the charge for Women’s Empowerment at her maiden ‘UpYou’ Conference billed for Saturday, August 26th, 2023.

The one-day conference, themed ‘Building Bridges from Within,’ will take place at Victoria Hall, Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking about the event, Mrs Kufre-Ekanem said the ‘UpYou Women Conference 2023’ is a forum created for women to sit down and talk to themselves on a one-on-one basis.

According to Mrs. Kufre-Ekanem, the event is a conference created for women by women, to equip today’s women with skills to be purposeful in attaining their goals, and moving from the realm of ‘What to do’ to ‘How to do.’

She said, “We would speak about those things that people don’t usually speak about. We would talk about building bridges from within. We would talk about how to realize your dreams, even, as an older woman. We would talk about how not to bury our dreams because we are wives and mothers.

“Talking about us and what affects us is the primary focus. And then we’re going to have those conversations that nobody talks about in menopause. How did you get there?”

According to the convener, the ‘UpYou Women Conference’ has a lineup of accomplished and seasoned women personalities lined up to impact and train women at the forum. ”

“We have specially curated an amazing faculty of speakers and panellists to enable today’s woman to live sustainably in purpose by bridging the gap from ‘What to do to ‘How to do.’”

“Julia Oku-Jacks, a seasoned brand icon and thought leader leads a crop of accomplished female professionals to speak at the event. As the Founder and Lead Consultant of Julia Jacks Consulting, she’s poised to deliver the highly anticipated keynote address.

Also, “Ambassador Nimi Akinkugbe, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Greece; Bimbo Oloyede, CEO of Strictly Speaking Academy; Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, a Creative Entrepreneur; Dr. Irene Titilola Olumese, an Inspirational Speaker and Founder of the Feet of Grace Foundation; and Isoken Patricia Nwabunka, Executive Director of Grooming Foundation will be speaking, too.”

“If you need a lift and a bridge to move you from where you are to the next level of your purpose, then this is the conference for you!”

“The event’s agenda extends beyond speeches and addresses, featuring an illustrious panel discussion expertly moderated by Fabia Fabyan-Ogunmekan, the Principal Consultant at ADABA Initiative. This panel will delve deep into topics of paramount concern to women, facilitating a dialogue aimed at bridging gaps and nurturing personal growth,” Mrs. Kufre-Ekanem added.

Renowned afrojazz performer, Yinka Davies will perform at the event while Chioma BBB Okpala, a Broadcaster and Creative Consultant will be the anchor.

Registration for the UpYou Women Conference 2023 is currently underway at www.upyouconferences.com