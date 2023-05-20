• His leadership will be missed – Akufo-Addo

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The public presentation and launching of two new books on President Muhammadu Buhari, “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried to change Nigeria for Good” by Antony Goldman and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” by Abu Ibrahim, raked in over N500 million on Friday.

The chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu led other donors with the sum of N200 million followed by his counterpart in the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who doled out N100 million to obtain copies of both books just as Muhammed Idimi also bought copies of the books for N100 million.

The President-elect and the Vice President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima obtained copies for a combined amount of N40 million.

The books were reviewed by former Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abubakar Abba, respectively.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, who unveiled the books, Africa and the ECOWAS sub-region and the world at large will miss Buhari’s leadership qualities in stabilizing the region.