Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, has resigned from the Federal Cabinet.

A valedictory session was held in his honour as he turned up dressed in his turban for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was declared Emir of Nasarawa, on Friday, December 7, following his selection by the Nasarawa Emirate Council and his subsequent approval by Governor Tanko Umaru Almakura.

President Buhari had, in a tweet by his media aide, Bashir Ahmad, congratulated Jibril on his new appointment.

The tweet read: “President Buhari congratulates the Minister of State for Environment, Hon. I.U Jibril on his selection as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa Emirate.

“He urges him to build on the legacies of his predecessor and promote peace and unity in the emirate.”

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haruna Osegba, had announced that Governor Al-makura approved Jubril’s selection “following the meeting of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs where the Council ratified the selections that were done by the various kingmakers.”

Details later…